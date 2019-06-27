Kellogg awards N5m scholarship to 50 pupils

Kellogg Tolaram LFTZ Enterprise, makers of the leading Nigerian breakfast cereal, plans to offer a monetary award in form of scholarships worth N5 million to 50 primary school pupils across three states in Nigeria.

The scholarship will be given to pupils who performed excellently in the recently concluded essay competition tagged“Kellogg’s Superstars”.

Kellogg’s Superstars contest is a school-based essay writing competition designed for primary school pupils to sharpen their writing skills, while also bringing out the creative uniqueness in them.

The contest, which began in March 2019, reached out to more than 1.8 million pupils at approximately 12,000 schools across Rivers, Lagos and Oyo states. The students were tasked to exhibit their writing talent on the topic “what makes you a Kellogg’s superstar”, after which 50 outstanding pupils will emerge and be awarded a Hundred Thousand Naira worth of scholarship each.

Marketing Manager, Kellogg’s, Mr. Darlington Igabali, in a statement, said the initiative was borne out of the brand’s passion to contribute to the growing educational status of the nation, with the belief that “by encouraging these pupils at a very tender age through the educational scholarship offer, we are tactically paving way for a brighter tomorrow.”

“Kellogg’s Superstars programme follows a holistic developmental approach, which begins with making sure children have the best start to their day by getting a complete breakfast option through Kellogg’s various cereal variants while also encouraging them to identify and improve their inherent academic skills in the area of writing” Kingsley stated.

Also speaking, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Azeez-Abiodun, confirmed that the brand is currently moving from school to school to award these 50 outstanding Kellogg’s Superstars with one hundred thousand Naira worth of scholarship each, to invest on their education.

“Beyond the essay contest, Kellogg has been working on providing the right start for our children through Kellogg’s Superstars programme. We have equally invested in building educational infrastructures, reading and literacy initiative, scholarships, business-education partnerships and other local needs towards ensuring brighter opportunities for Nigerian children,” she said.