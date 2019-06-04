Kano presents relief materials worth N17.9m to flood victims

Kano – The Kano State Government has presented relief materials and money worth N17.9 million to some victims of flood disaster in parts of the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the Deputy Governor’s office, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi stated this in a press statement he released to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

He said that Gwarzo, Kabo and Rimin Gado Local Government Areas out of the affected seven local government council areas in the State had already been presented with relief materials.

The PRO said that the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this during the distribution of relief materials to the victims of 2018 flood disaster organised by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Dambatta LGA.

Ganduje represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna, explained that the gesture was part of the present administration’s commitment to ease the hardship of the affected people.

He said only Allah (SWT) could compensate them for what they had lost.

The governor said that his administration had earmarked the sum of N100million to support victims of flood disasters across the state.

“The remaining four local government areas: Wudil, Dambatta, Dawakin Tofa and Gabasawa that were affected by the flood will soon be presented with relief materials.

” I want to say that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had estimated what had been lost by the affected LGAs and they will soon be presented with relief assistance,” he said.

On NEMA’s intervention in Dambatta LGA, Ganduje commended the efforts of the agency for its prompt action as and when due.

” I want to extend our appreciation to NEMA and its Director-General for their prompt action when the state government approached them on this issue and the subsequent assessment that followed,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Bichi, Dr. Aminu Ado-Bayero, expressed gratitude to Allah (SWT) for his emergence as the new Emir of Bichi.

The emir described his emergence as another opportunity to serve his people and ensure peace and stability in the state and the country at large.

He thanked the State Government for bringing the programme to assist victims of flood disaster in the LGA and made it clear that the people of the state would give their maximum cooperation to achieve the set goal.(NAN)