Kano police launch investigation into teacher’s suicide

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The police in Kano have begun investigation into the death of one Femi Oguntumi of Dakata Quarters, who committed suicide on Friday night.

Oguntumi, a staff of Karish College, Kawaji, Kano metropolis did not leave notes on why he took his life. Oguntumi was said to have hung himself on a ceiling fan and was discovered in his room at about 10p.m.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, said Oguntumi’s corpse had been deposited at the Murtala Muhammad Hospital mortuary. The state Police Commissioner has ordered investigation into what led into the suicide.