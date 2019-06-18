Kano Emirate Crisis: Discussions ongoing for resolution – Ganduje

—Says No Gorilla in Kano zoo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – – – GOVERNOR Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano State on Tuesday hinted that discussions were ongoing to resolve the crisis between the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi 11 and the state government.

The governor also said that the allegation that Gorilla swallowed N6.8 million from the kano zoo was not correct as there was no gorilla in the zoo.

Briefing State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the governor explained that preliminary investigation has revealed that the missing money in the zoo was a case of armed robbery.

Ganduje said his meeting with the President was primarily to brief him on the security situation in the state and the importance of community policing.

Details later.