‘Kalu’s Dep Senate President ambition, a joke taken too far’

By Joseph Erunke

ABIA leaders and human rights lawyers from the state have described the ambition of ex-governor Orji Uzor-Kalu, to occupy the office of Deputy Senate President as a joke taken too far.

They also said that those who endorsed the former Abia State governor last week as reported in the media were “faceless Arewa youths” rented for that purpose.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja yesterday, Co-coordinator of Abia Leaders and Human Right Lawyers, Uche Okoroafor asked senators-elect to reject Kalu for the position of Deputy Senate President as he lacks experience for the office.

They said: “Our attention has been drawn to the ambition of the former governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor-Kalu and his purported endorsement by some faceless and rented groups for the office of Deputy Senate President of the 9th Senate.

“We see his ambition as another joke taken too far and we make bold to ask our most respected senators-elect to reject this former governor’s ambition in order to save the 9th Senate from another controversial beginning.

“Only last week, a cross-section of rented Arewa youths was reported to have endorsed him for the job. The former governor has never hidden his desperate desire to grab this job and he’s desperately doing it his own way as he boldly said in a recent outburst.

“We ask our distinguished senators-elect to shine their eyes. We cannot afford to make another mistake that will drag the name of the Senate in the mud.”

“ It’s also laughable for someone who knows he would soon go for a rerun, to have embarked on such a wild goose chase.

“Rather than the former governor to support the quest for a South East speaker in the 9th House of Representatives, he is busy embarking on the desperate ambition of becoming the next Deputy Senate President.”

He asked:” Between speaker and Deputy Senate President, which one will do the Igbos more favour? And why would a self-acclaimed leader trade-off the speakership with Deputy Senate President?”