Kalu to South-East: You played bad politics, expect nothing from APC

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

THE Senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that the South-East geopolitical zone played “bad politics during the 2019 polls and should expect nothing from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Kalu, who stated this at his country home, Igbere, in Bende Council area, explained that it was only in his Abia North zone that President Muhammadu Buhari and APC won over 60 per cent of the votes cast in the former Eastern region.

His words: “South East didn’t support APC and we are paying for it today. We didn’t vote. Others voted 60/40, but the South-East went on a straight jacket.

“Other regions were very smart. If I am the President, I might even be tougher than what is happening. You didn’t vote for APC and you are not entitled to anything.

“If you work, you eat. You didn’t work for APC and you are expecting them to give you Senate President. You want them to give Deputy Senate President. It is not possible.

“It is only in Abia North that President Buhari had over 60 per cent in the South-East and South-South zones.

“In other zones, Buhari had 40 per cent. Next time, we should vote like the South-West: they voted 40 /60.

“We must be able to learn. This is a business. Next time, we should be wise.”

We are not going to allow other people to decide our future. We are going to demand our rights. There is nowhere they would share a pin and it won’t come to Abia North. We must demand 60% for Abia North because we supported him.”

He described Ndigbo as the salt of the Nigerian nation and urged the people to come together and show their strength.

Kalu pledged to provide quality representation to his constituency as well as make consultation of his constituents a priority throughout his tenure.