Kaiglo to facilitate growth of local brands in Nigeria’s online marketplace

By Prince Osuagwu

Online marketplace, Kaig-lo Stores Limited, has promised to help Nigerian entrepreneurs build brand recognition as well as bringing consumers’ favourite market closer to them through online trading.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Victor Eze, described Kaiglo as an online marketplace with a unique proposition for fashion entrepreneurs and market traders.

He said Kaiglo aims to grow local brands and also bring people’s favourite market closer to them no matter the location.

He said: “As you may have observed from our site which went live last week, we have a market section and a section for promoting local brands.

“Our mission is to connect traders with credible portfolio and gifted entrepreneurs alike to our online marketplace and help them win a wider and loyal customer following from the comfort of their workplace.”

He noted that Kaiglo was targeting to become the most reputable and credible platform to provide its users with affordable and authentic goods online, while giving its sellers the avenue to be transparent in their trade.

“There are some pain points that buyers have complained about overtime. We are here to address these challenges to the best of our capabilities. For instance, Kaiglo wants to create an online market hub where several individuals can trade and engage in business activities.

“We also aim to develop a wide range of delivery network system across Nigeria built on efficiency, speed and customer values. You are aware that logistics is one of the issues that e-Commerce platforms face in Nigeria. We are going to be different.

Sharing idea on how they want to achieve efficient delivery network, the Co-Founder said: “Kaiglo only sees through the purchasing process between sellers and buyers, but orders gets delivered to the buyer without Kaiglo actually handling the physical product as we have several registered delivery service agents all networked into a single system to see through an effective and convenient means of order delivery. This business model helps reduce the risk that might be encountered during shipping of an order, it quickens delivery time, and it is cost-effective.