June 12: Search for Policewoman, 011220 behind Abiola in photo intensifies

By Our Reporter

A search has begun on the internet for the Nigerian policewoman with Service No. 011200.

She was the one standing behind undeclared winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Basorun Moshood Abiola, when he cast his vote.

At noon yesterday, journalism trainer, Taiwo Obe, Founder of The Journalism Clinic, using @araisokun Twitter handle, twitted: “Wondering where this policewoman is today.”

He tagged Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, (@TunjiDisu), Commander of the Lagos Police Rapid Response Squad, RRS, and the Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG).

DCP Disu responded that he too had thought about it earlier, but he didn’t know her whereabouts. Obe replied that she should be identifiable with her service number, which is conspicuous, to which Disu responded with a smile and a thumbs-up.

While the result of the search is being awaited, more tweets have joined in the quest, with 13 retweets and 25 likes as at 5:11p.m., even as one person doubted that the lady in the picture did not look original, suggesting that she “might just have picked up the outfit.”

Will the woman identify herself or perhaps the Central Administration section of the Department of Finance and Administration of the Nigerian Police Force solve the puzzle?