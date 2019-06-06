June 12: Rivers group to address insecurity in Nigeria on new Democracy Day

By Egufe Yafugborhip

PORT HARCOURT – RIVERS Unity House, RUH, a pro APC group in Rivers state, will in Port Harcourt address threat posed by insecurity to continued existence of Nigeria in a June 12 lecture following Federal Government, FG, proclamation of the new Democracy Day.

The event to espouse the subject, “Insecurity, Bigger Threat, Than Recession, To Democracy” will feature Prof Eghosa Osaghae , immediate past Vice Chancellor, Igbinedion University as key note speaker with Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Prof Nelson Brambaifa as chairman.

Chairman, RUH,, Chima Onuoha who announced the body’s commitment to the 2019 Democracy Day yesterday in Port Harcourt, said, “RUH appreciates President Buhari and the National Assembly for the courage to proclaim June 12 as real Democracy Day and a National holiday”

“June 12 is a reminder that a people united, determined and focused, have capacity and enablement to create an ocean. From the leaders, we demand purposeful leadership. From government, we will not compromise effective, people centred governance.

“To the citizenry, we are committed to deepening, expanding and promoting factors and forces binding us together as a people to challenge and change the tone of political discourse, away from confrontation to consensus and collaboration.”