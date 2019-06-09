June 12 no longer a solemn event, Abiola family will storm Abuja to celebrate — Abdulmumuni Abiola

By Chris Onuoha

Abdulmumuni Abiola, one of the sons of the late Chief MKO Abiola, in this chat with Sunday Vanguard, speaks on the first celebration of June 12 as Democracy Day and how the Abiola family will celebrate.

First of all, we are elated at the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day. For the family, we normally do a solemn event on that day, but based on the fact that it has been nationalized, we intend to celebrate it with Mr. President in Abuja.

Just like I said, it was normally done in the house with pro-democracy activists, members of the June 12 movement and the general public coming here to pay their respects to our father, the late Chief MKO Abiola. Now it is a national programme taken away from the house. We have always maintained that June12 is not a South-West programme but a national one. It was something that unified the nation and we will always promote anything that will make it a national event.

Coming to the issue of family recognition and payment of compensation, Chief MKO Abiola was at the fore-front of the struggle but he was not the only one. There are several other influential people who stood for the actualisation of June 12.

What I will say is that as long as the Federal Government has taken the first step, they will always go back to that time and look at the agenda of the June 12 movement, the manifesto that Abiola came up with that made virtually all Nigerians to come out overwhelmingly to vote for him. I think these are some of the things they should address. Some of those issues raised in1993 are still prevalent in 2019.

I think Mr. President should start looking into measures that will alleviate poverty in the land and educate the people as outlined in Abiola’s 1993 manifesto. I would recommend that the National Assembly approves a bill that legalizes the June 12 struggle as Democracy Day, but what I expect also from the Nigerian people is to keenly key into the Federal Government’s gesture as a way forward for the country instead of harping on things that divide us.

On behalf of the Abiola family, I commend Mr. President, the National Assembly, the All Progressives Congress and our national leaders, among others, for making the June 12 vision a reality. Mr. President has given us back our voice and he should not relent in building a democratic process that will sustain our democracy. The country may not be in good shape for now but I believe that, with patience and understanding, we can achieve.