June 12: Democracy, our only recourse – Saraki

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has called on Nigerians to embrace the significance of June 12 as Democracy Day, while working together to defend and protect the nation’s democracy and its institutions.

In a message signed by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said Nigeria must also honour its heroes like Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election and others who played key roles in making the election possible.

Saraki said: “Democracy Day is a sombre commemoration of our nation’s history. It is a reminder that a government for, of, and by the people is and must be Nigeria’s only recourse.

“As we commemorate today, and remember our heroes like Chief MKO Abiola, we must all collectively commit to playing our own individual roles in the defence of Nigeria’s democracy.”