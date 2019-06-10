June 12 Democracy Day: Aisha Buhari harps on moral upbringing for Children

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – WIFE of the President, Dr. Aisha Buhari on Monday kick-started activities for celebration of June 12 as the Democracy Day.

Speaking at pre-democracy day activities to commemorate the June 12, with the theme: “Drug Abuse Among Children: Addressing the challenges,” the wife of the President called on Parents to intensify efforts towards ensuring moral upbringing and education of their children to protect them against engaging in drug abuse.

Dr. Buhari said she was determined to support every course towards ensuring that children achieve their full potential including the fight against drug abuse among them.

According to the First Lady represented by wife of the Vice President Dolapo Osinbajo, said, “We are determined to address drug abuse which portend a threat towards achieving your full potential.”

She enjoined the parents to prioritise the education of their children.

She also urged parents to as encourage the children to concentrate on their education, stressing that it was the surest way to achieve a brighter future.

Dr. Buhari advised members of the media to get involved in the campaign against the spread of drug abuse among women and children in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse in Nigeria, Gen. Buba Marwa, told parents to take a bold step towards identifying and deal with drug abuse among their children.

He said that the committee has made provisions on its recommendations for federal and state governments to collaborate towards checking and dealing with drug related abuses in primary and secondary Schools across Nigeria

Marwa advised government to do more in the areas of counselling, rehabilitation and skills acquisition programmes for the victims of drug abuse.

He said, “Parents must be a good role model for their children, Parents must seek medical support for the drug addicted children before things get worse.

“During the course of our assignment, we find out that about 15 million persons engage in drug abuse, So out of this figure about 160 million people have not engage in drug abuse.

“So, we must put strategy in place to track the production and supply line as well as purnish perpetrators of suppliers of this illicit drugs.

“As you can now, Tramadol is scarce because government ban its production and sells.”

Stressing that lack of parental care was one of the major reasons why children engage in drug abuse, he said that Nigeria was capable of dealing with the spread of drug trafficking and abuse among children.

He added that the country witnessed a drastic decline in the proliferation of illicit drugs due to the efforts put in place by the drug law enforcement agencies and the committee to ensure the elimination of menace.

Marwa expressed the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to deal with the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria.

On their part, the members of Nigeria children Parliament urged government to create more awareness and establish more rehabilitation centres especially in the rural areas for proper counselling of the victims.

The children advocated against stigmatisation to the victims and called for synergy between the teachers and the children by teaching them the dangers of drug abuse.

They also advocated the need for government to engage on media campaign to enlighten the children on the dangers of drug abuse.