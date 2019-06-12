Breaking News
Translate

Atiku, others’ tweet on June 12

On 12:07 pmIn News, Politicsby Comments

Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has said that the celebration of June 12 is the “soul of Democratic struggle”

Atiku made this in a Tweet on Wednesday.

Here are some of the Tweets on June 12 and Abiola

June 12 is at the soul of our democratic struggle; a threshold in our national life. #DemocracyDay

— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 12, 2019


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.