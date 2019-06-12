Atiku, others’ tweet on June 12

Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has said that the celebration of June 12 is the “soul of Democratic struggle”

Atiku made this in a Tweet on Wednesday.

Here are some of the Tweets on June 12 and Abiola

A rare clip of Basorun MKO Abiola. Did Burnaboy take a cue from this? #DemocracyDay pic.twitter.com/avsqxlnUoO — Olubadan of Lagos (@Teejazzy1234) June 12, 2019

This was MKO Abiola speaking 25years ago about the issues of corruption, nepotism, opacity of the NNPC, over-dependence on oil, etc. 2&half decades later, we are still here, probably worse. Those who clapped & stood with him then are the ones enslaving us today. #DemocracyDay 1/2 pic.twitter.com/YwZAnkNpAQ — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) June 12, 2019

Happy #DemocracyDay Nigeria. Thank you H.E @MBuhari for rewriting our history and bringing alive the words of our national anthem. “The labour of our heroes past.

Shall never be in vain.

To serve with heart and might.

One nation bound in freedom, peace and unity”. #June12 pic.twitter.com/399kfTxm6a — Obafemi Hamzat (@drobafemihamzat) June 12, 2019

June 12 is at the soul of our democratic struggle; a threshold in our national life. #DemocracyDay

— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 12, 2019

One of the questions that previous govt’s have to answer is why they refused to honor Chief MKO Abiola and declare June 12th as the authentic Democracy Day? No matter what we may feel about @MBuhari at least he found the courage to do that whilst others failed. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 12, 2019

With my Urhobo brother and my Senator from my Senatorial District (Delta Central), the brand-new Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Òmó-Agege. To God be the glory. pic.twitter.com/yCaaUx6Rkp — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) June 11, 2019

This man is Yoruba. He ruled for eight years, but he never acknowledged the role of Abiola/June 12 in his emergence as President. He even traveled out & told the world that MKO ABIOLA was not the messiah that Nigeria needed! His name is OLUSEGUN OBASANJO 👇#DemocracyDay pic.twitter.com/HvxDIdHEXY — Olufunke Lawson (@bravefacefunkie) June 12, 2019

As we celebrate #democracyDay, we remember Chief MKO and the many unnamed freedom fighters who gave it all in the struggle for the actualization of the #June12 Special appreciation goes to pres @MBuhari for standing on the side of history, justice and equity. –@raufaregbesola — APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) June 12, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari is perhaps one of the finest democrats I have seen, because this is a man that believes in the rule of law, and you cannot have democracy without respect for the rule of law. ~El-Yakub Umar. #DemocracyDay — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2019

As we remember the cancelation of June 12 elections by Babangida, the arrest of MKO by Abacha and the killing of MKO after Abacha’s death to balance the equation, let’s not forget your MCM who was an integral part of the military junta.#DemocracyDay pic.twitter.com/EhYmlJER15 — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) June 12, 2019

President Mohammedu Buhari delivers the #DemocracyDay Address at the #2019DemocracyDay Celebration pic.twitter.com/SWxwzqXGdg — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) June 12, 2019

#June12 was special because for the first time, Nigerians spoke as one by electing MKO Abiola, a man of the people. @MBuhari is special because he is the first President to recognize this fact.#June12 is a celebration of #freedom, #unity, #courage & #hope. Happy #DemocracyDay! pic.twitter.com/ZkSxu3Gqq6 — Muyiwa Gbadegesin, PhD (@muyiwag) June 12, 2019

This the best thing you would see on the internet today #DemocracyDay #WednesdayWisdom MKO Abiola Sudan Vin Diesel JAMB Lukaku UTME Africa Buhari Amen pic.twitter.com/VBDOZLYVai — THE NOVATED ONE (@NOVA_INYAM) June 12, 2019