June 12: APC hails Buhari for ‘correcting past injustices’

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has joined Nigerians to celebrate the country’s new Democracy Day, describing the gesture by President Muhammadu Buhari as a correction of past injustices.

Describing the celebration as not only significant in the annals of Nigeria’s political history, APC said it is also momentous in all ramifications.

According to the party; “The President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has once again demonstrated its avowed commitment to correct past injustices and celebrate heroes and heroines that paid the supreme sacrifice for the democratic freedom that we all cherish and enjoy today.

“In correcting past injustices, the APC-led government is also committed to equitable administration of our commonwealth for the benefit of all Nigerians”, the party said in the statement which was signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

The ruling party noted that the world over, democracy in its various forms and with its inevitable imperfections, remains the most representative system of government.

“This government would continue to commit itself to the finest ideals of our democratic values and ethos by its progressive actions and programmes for our people and our great country.

“We hereby urge all Nigerians to continue to appreciate the importance and significance of today’s occasion by continuously guarding jealously this hard-earned democracy, over which so many of our compatriots paid the ultimate sacrifice”, APC added.