Jubilation as Gbajabiamila arrives chamber

By Emman Ovuakporie
ABUJA-APC top aspirant for speaker’s position, Femi Gbajabiamila just arrived the House chamber.
He was received by a thunderous Gbaja, Wase by his supporters numbering over 100 lawmakers.
As he goes round exchanging banters with his colleagues as others applaud him…
More details soon
JUST IN: Jubilation as Speakership hopeful, Femi Gbajabiamila @femigbaja storms @HouseNGR chambers. #9thAssembly #NassElection #NASS pic.twitter.com/COnxMcg3GZ
— yans.ng (@yansnigeria) June 11, 2019