JTF solicits media partnership to improve security in Niger Delta

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA- THE Commander of Joint Military Taskforce in Niger Delta code named Operation Delta Safe, OPDS, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade, says collaboration of security agencies and the media, will go a long way in improving the security of the Niger Delta region and the country at large.

Akinrinade stated this yesterday when the executive members of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel, FCC, of the Nigerian Union of Journalists ,NUJ, Bayelsa State branch visited the operation headquarters at Igbogene, the state capital.

He stressed the need for balanced and investigative journalism, which he said can also help in addressing the security situation in the country and also help the security operatives in their investigation, just as he promised to partner the media, especially in terms of trainings to be conversant with reporting security information accurately.

While reiterating the commitment of OPDS in the protection of critical infrastructures and oil facilities to boost the economy of the country, he urged the media not to portray the security agencies in the country in such a way that the people will lost confidence in its capacity, or report crime in such a way that will glorify criminals and criminal activities.

Earlier, the Chairman of Federated Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr Julius Osahon, said the visit was meant to collaborate with the security organization to ensure continuous peace in the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as the whole.