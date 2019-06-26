Jobless truck driver commits suicide in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—A 45-year-old truck driver, identified as Mr. Oliver Osieme, committed suicide by hanging himself inside his room at Etegwe community, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The deceased, who hailed from Anambra State, reportedly killed himself when the wife who is a trader and other close relations had gone out.

The entire community was in mourning when journalists visited the place.

Sympathisers were seen trooping into the apartment of the deceased to condole with the widow and other family members.

A close relation said: “Everybody went out including the wife, but the wife’s younger sister came back from school and noticed the door to his apartment was locked and knowing that he is always at home since he lost his job as a truck driver, she went to the window to peep inside.

“That was when she saw the deceased hanging in his room.

“It is a sad experience. Nobody thought such a thing would have been planned by him.

“The Police have just taken his corpse away. If you had come earlier, you would have seen it. He was a young man full of life.”