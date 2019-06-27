Jobless housewife fakes own kidnap for N5m ransom

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—A housewife, Mrs Yemi Samuel, who allegedly arranged her kidnap in order to collect N5 million ransom from her husband’s family, has been arrested by Kwara State Police Command.

She was paraded alongside other suspects by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, in Ilorin, yesterday.

Egbetokun said Yemi left home on June 15 and went into hiding, claiming she was kidnapped by an unknown gang while cleaning the compound.

He said the housewife, who was the only one speaking to the husband’s family on phone, claimed the kidnappers were not willing to talk to anyone due to fear of their voice being recognised.

He said the woman called her husband that she had been taken to unknown destination and demanded N5 million ransom for her release.

The Police Commissioner said efforts were intensified and the said amount was provided by her husband’s family and well-wishers.

He said unknown to the woman that the money had been provided, she later called the husband’s family and said the ransom had been reduced to N1 million.

Egbetokun said further that the family reported the case to the Police and a team of operatives tracked the suspect’s phone calls to Kulende area, where she hid herself in her parent’s rented apartment.

Confession

Speaking with journalists, the suspect, Mrs. Yemi Samuel, a graduate of Mathematics, said that she organised her kidnap to raise money to help her family, adding that she regretted her action.

She lamented that all efforts to secure employment failed and that for several months Kogi State government refused to pay her husband, a retired civil servant, hence the financial problems in the family became complicated.

Mrs. Samuel, who said she asked that the ransom be paid into her account, added that her child belonged to her first husband.

She said she is yet to have a child for her husband, adding that her husband was not aware of her kidnap plan and that he only got to know after her arrest.

The victim also urged her child not to follow her footsteps, appealing to government to save her life and offer her a job.

She stressed: “Though I am feeling guilty now, but the family problems were so much so I had to do something to help my husband and help the family.

“Several times I have contacted our family members to help financially, but they always said there was no money.

“I am a graduate of Mathematics; all efforts to secure employment were also not successful so I am really frustrated.”