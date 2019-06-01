* Investigation will determine if it’s a case of suicide- Police

By Evelyn Usman

A Higher National Diploma, HND 2 student of the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ezekiel Joseph Mayowa, has committed suicide by drinking sniper, an insecticide, after his girlfriend of nine years left him for a rich suitor.

Before committing the dastardly act, the part-time student of Hospitality Management, went live on his Facebook page, Thursday night, dangling a bottle of sniper. From the video clip, he was seen crying in his room, at the Ikorodu campus.

He lamented that he lost his girlfriend when she went for her National Youth Service Corp.

In the video clip, he stated that his girlfriend cited an undisclosed incident that occurred three years ago, as the reason for quitting the relationship and that several pleas for her to forgive him, fell on deaf ears.

He also advised men in the video clip to ensure they had money before dating any girl since it was obvious that his girlfriend left him for a rich man.

He further disclosed that he had been dating the unnamed lady for nine years, three months and nine days, only for the relationship to crumble like a pack of card.

[READ ALSO]

He advised the Federal Government to scrap the NYSC scheme and apologized to his mother for taking such action. He also mentioned some persons names, saying he would miss them.

His lifeless body was found yesterday morning, in his room.

Spokesman for the LASPOTECh, Olarewaju Kuye, confirmed the incident but said he had no details on how it happened.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, who also confirmed the incident, gave the identity of the girlfriend as Olokodana Bolaji.

Bala, in a statement issued yesterday, said, ” On May 31, 2019 at about 5.30am, Shagamu Road Police Station, Ikorodu , received an information that one Joseph Mayowa, 34, a part term Student of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu Campus, Department of Hospitality Management Technology, drank a poisonous chemical identified as sniper, following a misunderstanding between him and his girlfriend, Olokodana Bolaji, who was also a graduate of the same Institution.

“He was rushed to hospital by his neighbours following an alarm raised by his girlfriend but eventually died

“In the statement of his girlfriend, she told Police investigators that herself and the deceased dated for nine years. That the deceased is fond of beating her. That while she was with the deceased in his room, they had a quarrel and he, as usual, resorted into physical violence. That she ran into the restroom and upon return she found him gasping for breath with an empty bottle of sniper beside him. Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba visited the scene at Eyita area, Ikorodu. The corpse of the said Joseph Mayowa was deposited at General hospital mortuary for autopsy while the girlfriend was invited for questioning. An investigation is ongoing to determine whether it was actually a suicide case or murder.

VANGUARD