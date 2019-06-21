Jigawa PDP may seek court order to stop LG polls

By Aliyu Dangida

Dutse —Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Jigawa State has vowed to seek a court order to stop the state Independent Electoral Commission, SIEC, from conducting local government elections scheduled for June 29, 2019.

PDP National Zonal Vice chairman, Alhaji Aminu Jahun, who spoke to journalists in his office, noted that SIEC had prevented the party from fielding candidates for the forth coming council elections by refusing to sell nomination forms to its candidates.

He said: “We are fully prepared for the polls despite the fact that the commission has withheld our N64 million that we paid for the last two years council polls that we were denied.”

He said PDP had at that time instituted a court action against SIEC for breaching the law by recognising a faction of the PDP as the legitimate leadership aside the N64 million that it paid for nomination forms for all the 27 council chairmen and councillor s.

Jahun assured that the state National Working Committee, NWC, will on Monday hold a crucial meeting to decide on the court action to be taken against the commission.

On its part, Chairman of SIEC, Alhaji Sani Ahmed explained that the PDP was denied the forms due to lateness for the nomination and expression of interests forms .

Speaking the commission’s Public Relations Officer, PRO, Habibu Adamu Babura said all the political parties were carried along in the entire electioneering processes and have no right to claim that they had been short charged.