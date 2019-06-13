Jaywon, Zlatan Ibile clash over song title, ‘This Year’

By Tolulope Abereoje

Nigerian singer, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare popularly known as Jaywon has taken to Instagram to call out indigenous street rapper, Zlatan Ibile for copying his ‘This Year’ song title.

It started with Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut posting a caption ‘This year’ and asking his followers to complete the phrase.

Jaywon joined other followers in completing the phrase by commenting with the lyrics to his own song, “this year”. He wrote:

“Asan wa sire, Asan wa s’ayo, Asan wa so gbogbo nkan t’eyan fi ni Ayo. Tell the copy cats original is original and fake will always be fake. If it pains you, I’m in my house, come and beat me but I’ve said what I’ll say. Who no know before don know and who no wan gree know OYO.”

Recall that Jaywon sang a song titled “This Year” back in 2012, so, apparently, he is reminding people that “original would always be original.”

Fast forward to May 2019, Zlatan released a new single titled “This Year” and Jawyon is not finding it funny.

Zlatan has also responded to his accusations and the ‘Zanku’ crooner decided not to believe Jaywon was referring to him.

“He can’t be talking to me! If na me na my page he go write the comment,” he replied.