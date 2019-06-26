Japan: Kim Kardashian accuses of disrespecting culture

Kim Kardashian has been accused of disrespecting Japanese culture after she launched a new underwear brand named after a traditional piece of clothing.

Reality star Kim announced yesterday she will be bringing out Kimono Intimates as a shapewear line.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur said the brand ‘celebrates and enhances the shape and curves of women’, as she made the announcement on social media.

She shared three images from her Kimono Solutionwear shoot while posing alongside models, adding a lengthy caption to talk about her new venture that she said was ‘coming soon’.

But Japanese people say the trademarked brand disrespects the traditional 15th century kimono clothing.