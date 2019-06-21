IYC wants more Ijaw appointed as judges

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—IJAW Youth Council, IYChas decried alleged poor representation of Ijaw in the Bench in Delta State, alleging that at the moment out of the 30 judges in the state, only three were Ijaws.

National President, IYC, Mr Pereotubo Oweilaemi, in a statement yesterday, called on the state judiciary to redress the alleged marginalisation of Ijaw in the Bench.

“Presently, the state has a total number of the 30 serving judges out which only two are Ijaw persons. The breakdown of judges based on ethnic compositions are as follow: Urhobo, 10; Isoko, two; Itsekiri, two and Anioma, nine.

“In the Magistrate’s Court which has a number of 104 magistrates, Ijaw has only four. Okowa should revisit the appointment forthwith. The ongoing appointments of judges should conform to the plurality of ethnic groups in the state,” the group said.