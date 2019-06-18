Iwobi reveals Mikel’s new AFCON role

Alex Iwobi has suggested that Chelsea icon Obi Mikel will likely be deployed as a central midfielder at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has been trying out different formations in the training sessions and gave a hint at what his starting line-up against Burundi could be in the preparatory matches against Zimbabwe and Senegal.

Both Iwobi and Mikel lined up in midfield in both matches with the Hale End Academy product deployed in a more advanced position and the Super Eagles captain playing centrally.

‘’It’s great to have Mikel back, with so much experience and what he has done for the country, what he’s done for Chelsea, especially to have him in the base of midfield,’’ Iwobi said in an interview with Super Eagles Media team.

‘’To have him there, he’s always talking to me, tries to help me with my game because the conditions in Europe and Africa are different. He is always there to help me and guide me when I’m playing.’’

According to Iwobi, the Super Eagles play as a team and are not reliant on one player to get the job done.

‘’Even though we have stars we do work hard as a team, we don’t rely on one person. We have so many players, we attack as a team and defend as a whole team.

‘’Collective performance, that’s what we focus on and that’s what brought to us where we are and why we’ve been doing well recently.’’