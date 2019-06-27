Iwobi dreams another final with Super Eagles

Super Eagles striker Alex Iwobi is hoping to play in another final at the Africa Cup of Nations after helping his club Arsenal to reach the final of the Europa League.

Arsenal lost to Chelsea in Baku, but Iwobi scored a memorable goal in the Gunners 4-1 loss. He said he was still pained by the drubbing and winning the AFCON could be a compensation.

“Of course it is everyone’s dream as a player to win a title. Of course it was painful losing the final with my club but now I have to focus here. For us as a country there is no bigger title in Africa to win than this (AFCON) so we will go for it,” Iwobi says.

The winger who grew up in Arsenal’s academy as a kid and picks inspiration from his uncle, Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha believes the current Super Eagles squad has a good chance to make history by winning their fourth title. Having won in 2013 under the late Stephen Keshi, Nigeria failed to qualify for the last two editions but have now returned with the hunger to ensure they get back to the king’s table of African football.

“I believe we have the potential because we have a lot of great players. It is not easy but as long as we do our best we will have a chance. We are in a tough group and the first target of course is to get out of it and then from there we will take a step at a time,” stated the Arsenal winger.