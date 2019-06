President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a bill on June 12 as the Democracy Day to law.

Buhari signed the bill 48 hours to what will become the first Democracy Day in the country.

The Act specifies that June 12 now replaces May 29 which was introduced in 1999 as the official Democracy Day.

The date will also be recognised as national public holiday by the Federal Government henceforth.

