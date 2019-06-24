Breaking News
It’s easier for ‘foreign Herdsmen’ to penetrate our northern borders – Shehu Sani

‘It’s ironic that through our Northern borders,its difficult for the foreign rice dealers and foreign vehicles dealers to penetrate but its easier for the ‘foreign Herdsmen’ and their arms to penetrate.’ Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the upper Chambers in the 8th National Assembely has said

Sani in a series of Tweets also said : ‘Abuja Vendors & street Hawkers in Maitama are wonderful;If they come close to your window screen & recognized that you are of the ruling party,they will shout “Baba must deal with those thieves”;If you’re of the opposition,they will shout “Atiku must remove those liars”’

‘They bought millions of phones and data and shared to young people,and created an army of social media warriors to attack and defame their opponents ahead of the elections;Now they want to hunt down their hawks as threats to national security’


