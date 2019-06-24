It’s easier for ‘foreign Herdsmen’ to penetrate our northern borders – Shehu Sani

‘It’s ironic that through our Northern borders,its difficult for the foreign rice dealers and foreign vehicles dealers to penetrate but its easier for the ‘foreign Herdsmen’ and their arms to penetrate.’ Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the upper Chambers in the 8th National Assembely has said

We should equally learn to give travel advisory warning to our own citizens whenever there is crisis in other countries,rather than get angry whenever other countries warn their citizens against coming to our country in times of crisis or seeming danger. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 24, 2019

When leaders present themselves as servants,the nation rallies around them for all problems to be solved;When leaders present themselves as infallible messiahs with the magic wand,the nation watches and expects them to solve all of its problems. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 24, 2019

Made a presentation today at the Blue Forum Initiative where we discussed Dr Lawal Salahu’s paper on the Legacies of young African Revolutionaries and the role of the Youth in Leadership. pic.twitter.com/bmRuasn6ym — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 22, 2019