It’s difficult to take pride in Nigeria’s healthcare – Akinkungbe

By Gabriel Olawale

Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Prof. Oladapo Akinkugbe has decree lack of quality healthcare delivery in Nigeria says that there are still a lot of room for improvement.

Akinkugbe who spoke at the 2019 Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, organised by the Global Health Projects and Resources, in partnership with the Anadach Group where he received Lifetime Achievement Award along with the Founder and Group Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Dr Stella Okoli and Former Minister of Health, Professor Eyitayo Lambo, regretted that instead of the country to improve on some of the progress recorded in the past the reverse was the case.

He urged the federal, state and local government to declare state of emergency in health and education sector, “as far as healthcare is concern, one cannot say he is very proud with the quality of healthcare in this country. I could remember my early days at University College Hospital, Ibadan, there was nothing like private practise, everybody works to improve the sector.

“Also there was nothing like brain drain, but regrettably, I could recall in 1992 when we graduated about 200 doctors and within three years, 160 out of them left the country for greener pasture. Then someone may ask why we train doctors in this country for the benefits of another country at the masses expense. It’s kind of paradox for me.

“In those days, no one think of living the country, out mind set was how to improve the country healthcare system. Regrettably, Nigerians are now going to some of the countries that use to come and seek healthcare service in Nigeria before.

“We need to be reminded that if we really want to help this country, we must do so in a very practical and realist manner because chasing after dividend of western country and abandon your people who you are train with their resources will be unfair.”

Project Director, Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, Dr Wale Alabi, has called on both Federal and State Governments to invest more and support the involvement of private public partnership initiative in improving healthcare delivery.

“I believe our health institutions are gradually improving, but more investment from government can improve healthcare system. This year’s award has really improved and more credible, because we have a forensic expert that looks at our process.

“Over the years, the award had engendered more awareness on the quality and standard of services provided by various stakeholders in the industry. “This is our sixth year, and it has really been a successful award; this year award gave us the opportunity to bring Emeritus Prof. Oladipo Akinkugbe.

“We are aspiring to be the benchmark for excellent healthcare service delivery in Nigeria and Africa in general. NHEA is a unique forum that brings together key stakeholders and drivers of national and international trends, policies and solutions in the healthcare industry,” Alabi said.

Also, Dr Anthony Omolola, the Chairman, Advisory Board of NHEA, said the award would create healthy rivalry and competition that would help healthcare system to move forward.

Omolola said that healthy competition always generate improvement from every participant to encourage them to win next time.

“The presence of our lifetime achievement recipient awardees signifies that we are moving forward, because the selection was based on credibility and commitment to healthcare system.

“The choice of these three great people we are giving lifetime award today was carefully selected by jury and rectified by the advisory board.

“For other categories that won different awards, it is due to their hard work and efforts to be excellent in healthcare system,” he said.