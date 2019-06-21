IPOB replies Miyetti Allah

Says no to Fulani vigilante groups in South East,

Nzuko Umunna threatens serious consequence

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Director Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has kicked against the alleged plan by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association MACBAN, to set up a vigilante group in South East.

In a statement signed by Mazi Kanu, and made available to Saturday Vanguard, the IPOB leader described the plan as idiotic, extremely shocking and shameful.

Kanu demanded the immediate arrest of members of MACBAN for brazenly daring to reveal their alleged criminal intention to invade Igboland, adding that the South-East Governors should not give audience to their request.

He also warned MACBAN, South East Governor and their collaborators to steer clear of Igbo land with such deadly and dangerous plan, saying that IPOB will resist them and their plan, just as it has started keeping vigil to wade off any such plan and subsequent attack on Biafra land.

“I in totality, and IPOB, both in letter and spirit condemn the underhand agreement between South East Governors and Fulani terrorists that led to the idiotic call by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), the fourth most deadly terror group in the world, for the establishment of Fulani terrorist vigilante groups in Igboland, Biafra.

He said: “Without much ado, I wish to state as follows, that it is extremely shocking and shameful that, at a time when Fulani cattle herders have turned to terrorists and ravaging the North, Middle Belt and Yoruba land, South-east governors allowed Miyetti Allah to get away with such criminal demand on our soil.

“It is akin to telling someone in advance that you are coming to rob his house and he allowed you to just walk away, while pleading with you that you should reconsider.

“Miyetti Allah, a mere cattle trading association, that later turned into a militant terrorist organisation is now openly threatening to conquer Igbo land with the help of Igbo governors.”

“Their ancestors tried the same nonsense 300 years ago and returned to Zaria in humiliation, so will this Fulani army of darkness fail in 2019.

“Fulani caliphate must know that IPOB will not allow any of piece of Biafran territory to become another Illorin. We are waiting for Miyetti Allah with open arms.”

Nzuko Umunna reacts

Leading pan-Igbo think-tank, Nzuko Umunna also condemned the proposal saying that it is not only the height of insult but a clear vote of no confidence on the nation’s security apparatus.

In a statement by Messrs Ngozi Odumuko and Paschal Mbanefo, its Coordinator and Secretary respectively, the influential pan-Igbo organisation urged MACBAN to “immediately withdraw the provocative proposal and apologize to Ndigbo,” Nzuko Umunna said the Federal Government should “hold the leadership of Miyetti Allah responsible for any untoward outcomes from its ill-advised proposal.”

According to the group, “The infantile proposal by Miyetti Allah is clearly an unflattering verdict on the management of the nation’s security system by the Buhari Administration. This is the inescapable conclusion when States begin to outsource the nation’s security to non-State actors such as Miyetti Allah.

“Miyetti Allah should also not be unmindful of the grave potentials of pitching its members against an already restive Igbo youth population.

“Miyetti Allah should take its provocative proposal first to the Northern Governors Forum towards managing the huge security crises in Zamfara and many northern States.

“It should not take the traditional courtesies of Ndigbo as a weakness. We warn South East Governors to reject this poisoned chalice forcefully.”