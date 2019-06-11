Involve technocrats, consult stakeholders in your cabinet, MURIC tells governors

Lagos – Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has urged state governors to involve technocrats and business gurus in their cabinets for effective performances.

In a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, Akintola also advised the governors to allow their cabinets to reflect participatory democracy by consulting and involving relevant stakeholders.

According to him, state governors should carry all groups and interests along as that is the secret of good governance.

“We are watching with keen interest. They should not make the same mistakes made by some former governors,” he said.

The director urged that appointments should reflect the religious and ethnic diversities to promote peaceful coexistence.

According to MURIC, governors can find competent hands in all the sectors, sections, religious groups and tribes.

“The truth is that political appointments have become indices for the general welfare of various groups.

“The new governors should give their subjects balanced cabinets.” (NAN)