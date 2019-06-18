Introduce exit policy to end shortage of medical doctors, NMA tells govt

By Chioma Obinna

LAGOS—CONCERNED over the acute shortage of health workers within the health system in Nigeria and Lagos in particular, the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, in Lagos State, yesterday, called for the introduction of a seamless exit replacement policy within the health system in order to end the current brain drain affecting healthcare delivery in the country.

Speaking during the association’s Elders’ Interactive Forum with the theme: Sitting with Elders to move NMA Forward, the State Chairman of NMA, Dr. Saliu Oseni regretted that despite the alarming rate at which Nigerian doctors are migrating abroad, the country still has some doctors who are yet to get a placement.

Oseni said: “A seamless exit replacement with regular employment will reduce the severe effects of the brain drain. We have been talking about brain drain and we still have a lot of younger doctors that are still looking for placements.”