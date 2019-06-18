INSECURITY: We’re collaborating with hunters to tackle herdsmen in S’West — Agbekoya

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE Agbekoya Farmers Society, yesterday, said it is collaborating with hunters in the South West to clamp down on marauding herdsmen in the region saying it will no longer tolerate killings, rapping and kidnapping going on in Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Oyo States.

In a statement made available to Vanguard by its President and Secretary General, Aare Okikiola Kamorudeen Aremu and Dr. Prince Adegbenro Ogunlana respectively, Agbekoya urged the Yoruba not to take all Fulani as enemies saying “some of them are supporting us to fight these criminals.”

The statement reads: “Agbekoya Warriors are working hard in Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Oyo States, to put a stop to the killing, rapping and kidnapping going on in the said states. These kidnappers are those that were dislodged in some Northern states of ravaged by Boko Haram, with the support from some bad elements of Fulani, Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo according to our investigations.

“After meeting with some Fulani, who are ready to assist us, they are ready to collaborate with us to chase out these herdsmen who have turned killers, rapists and kidnappers in the South West.

“We were made to understand that these herdsmen turned criminals are from Niger, Chad and Cameroon. While calling on all Fulani who are doing their legitimate business in the said states, we urged them not to allow these criminals to mingle with them. We also call on the Yoruba not to see all Fulani as enemies because some of them are supporting us to fight these criminals.

“We want to appreciate our local hunters who joined hands with Agbekoya to curb the kidnapping, raping and killings in the South West. However, the joint operation continues. We also urge governors of the South West to support the Agbekoya towards curbing these criminals, because security of lives and properties of our people is our main concern and that is why we waded in.

“The proposed Southwest Security Summit is a welcome idea provided our Governors, royal fathers and other security agencies are in total support.”