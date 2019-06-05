Insecurity: We’re battle ready for herdsmen in Lagos, Ogun — Police

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—THE Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone-2, in charge of Lagos and Ogun Commands, Shehu Lawal has said the Commands are battle ready for herdsmen in both states under his watch.

Lawal, who spoke with newsmen while parading some suspects at the Zone-2 headquarters, Onikan Lagos, said that criminal activities by herdsmen was of a serious concern to everyone.

Lawal said: “There is no place for criminal herdsmen in Lagos and Ogun states, as Operation Puff Adder will check all forms of criminality in the zone, recently some of them were arrested in Imeko area of Ogun State.

“I am sounding a note of warning to herdsmen who want to commit any crime in Lagos and Ogun States to relocate. We are battle ready for them. The Puff Adder, which was recently launched by both Lagos and Ogun Command are aimed at fighting violent crimes, including the menace of herdsmen/farmers clashes, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, banditry, land grabbers, rape among others in both states.”