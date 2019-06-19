INSECURITY: S’West Security Summit’ll end herdsmen menace – Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson & Dapo Akinrefon



AKURE— CHAIRMAN of the South West Governor’s Forum and Ondo State governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, assured that the proposed security summit will put an end to the activities of marauding herdsmen and address the insecurity challenges in the region.

Though the governor failed to mention the date for the proposed summit, he said the date will be decided at the South West governor’s meeting.

Vanguard, however, gathered that the meeting will be held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This came as the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, in Osun State, yesterday, issued a seven day ultimatum to Fulani herders living in the state to fish out the bad egg among them in the interest of peace in the state.

Speaking on behalf of Akeredolu, Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi disclosed that “the insecurity in the region would be the main agenda of the South West governors at their next meeting.”

Olowolabi, who was not sure of the date, said the summit “was an urgent matter to be discussed by the governors in the region. It is even going to be the main agenda.

He said: “I must tell you that the South West governors are talking about this issue of insecurity and I am certain that it would be the main agenda during their next meeting which will hold very soon.”

Asked whether the governors would collaborate with the OPC to flush out the herdsmen from the region, Olowolabi said: “The Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG, was already coordinating all the traditional Yoruba groups in the zone on the need to secure the region.”

“It is not only the OPC, the Agbekoya and other traditional groups that would be involved. It will be centrally organised and coordinated by the ARG.

“Infact, the ARG have met with the governors in the South West to talk about this burning issue of insecurity. A lasting solution would soon be found.”

We’ll key into summit — Oyo govt

When contacted, the Oyo State government said though it has its own challenges, it will key into the summit.

Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, however, disclosed that the governors have met and resolved to hold the summit in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Adisa said: “The South West governors have met and have agreed to organize a security summit in Ibadan.

Once the meeting is held, we would agree on the terms because Oyo State has its own challenges as regards herdsmen menace. As to what we are doing in Oyo State, the governor has held series of meetings with security agencies twice in the last two weeks. There is assurance that concrete efforts are in top gear to tackle the issue of insecurity.”

OPC gives Fulani herders 7 days to fish out bad eggs

Meanwhile, OPC members in Osun State, however, expressed readiness to use everything within their reach to tackle the security challenges currently facing the state.

The OPC coordinator in the state, Leke Akintayo gave the ultimatum during a peace meeting held with the leaders of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, in Osogbo.

Akintayo said: “We called for this peace meeting in order to find lasting solution to the issue of security breakdown such as kidnapping, armed robbery and all sort of criminal activities in the state.

“It was quite unfortunate that some unscrupulous elements tried to find their way to the state through their collaborators to lunch attacks on some innocent citizens along some highways and we would not allow them to destroy our state

“We would use everything within our reach to ensure that those bad eggs among the Fulani herders are flushed out of the state.”