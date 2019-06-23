Insecurity: NBA’s fear vindicated our position -Secondus

…Condoles with Rivers, Zamfara states

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Sunday said fears of insecurity and intimidation of judges raised by the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, recently vindicates the party’s position that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is doing everything possible to hijack the nation’s judiciary.

The umbrella body of lawyers in the country through their President Paul Usoro SAN had in a speech last week noted that ” the level of insecurity in the country and the attack on the independence of the judiciary and the legal profession constitute a threat to the rule of law and by extension the country’s democracy.”

Usoro had also added that the climate of fear instilled by the federal government undermined the independence of the judiciary and the ability of Judges to act confidently without fear or favour in dispensing justice “as they are threatened, intimidated and blackmailed by mostly the executive arm of government and their agencies at federal and state levels.”

In a statement signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi yesterday, Secondus said the alarm raised by the NBA merely confirms the position of PDP that APC administration is shrinking the doctrine of separation of power to birth a full blown dictatorship to blossom.

According to Secondus, “judges and justices by their calling cannot speak out publicly even if they are under pain except through the bar as has been eloquently and timely done by the bar association.”

The National Chairman however expressed the hope that even in the face of harassment and intimidation, the Nigeria judiciary knowing their critical position in the sustenance of democracy in the land and being citizens who are resident in the country, knows that the arm of government is the last hope of the ordinary people and that no nation grows on injustice.

He also condoled with the people of Kom Kom in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers state who lost their lives at the gas pipeline explosion that killed dozens of citizens when Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC were carrying out routine maintenance of the facility in the area recently

“Our hearts are with you at this trying times,” he noted even as he prayed God to comfort the families of the victims.

He also commiserated with victims of the senseless killings in Zamfara and other states in North West and the North East geo-political zones.