Insecurity: Group drags Buhari to court over move to withdraw licensed guns

*Seeks order to declare action illegal

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The board of Incorporated Trustees of Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before the Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge the Executive Order he gave for all licensed guns across the federation to be withdrawn from their owners.

The group, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/564/2019, asked the court to declare that President Buhari has no power to render law abiding Nigerian Citizens with licensed guns defenceless through proclamation revoking, prohibiting and/or banishing their firearm or shotgun License Certificate with effect from June 1 or any date in future.

Other defendants in the suit are the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police.

The group maintained that it was illegal for President Buhari to make such order in view of the heightening level of insecurity in the country and frequent rampage by armed herdsmen.

Specifically, the plaintiff, urged the court to among other things, determine; “Whether by the interpretation and/ or construction of Section 1 (1)(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended), the Nigerian Constitution is the grund norm of Nigeria and its provisions have binding force on all authorities and persons throughout Nigeria including the Defendants their servants , agents and/or privies and that any other law that is inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution , the Constitution shall prevail and that other law shall to the extent of the inconsistency be void?

“Whether by the interpretation and/ or construction of Sections 33(1of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended) Nigerian Citizens have the inalienable right to life except when taken in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria?.

Meantime, the court had yet to fix a date for hearing of the matter.