Insecurity: FG reiterates commitment to protection of lives, property

By Chioma Onuegbu

The Federal Government has reassured citizens that it was committed to the protection of lives and property in all parts of the country from violent conflict situations.

Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Information Culture, Mrs Grace Gekpe said this yesterday, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State at a 2-day National Conference on Culture, Peace and National Security organised by National Institute for Culture Orientation, NICO.

Gekpe who was represented by Mrs Menunat Idu-lat, Deputy Director, Festival and Carnivals in the Ministry, stressed that preventing violence and extremism was imperative for the development of the nation.

She added, “We are all living witnesses to the dire consequences of violent conflicts in the North East. Apart from the wanton destruction of lives and property, thousands of those who survived are in various camps as Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

“I wish to reassure you that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the protection of lives and property in all parts of the country through the strengthening, training and equipping security personnel.

“This government is also leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that all relevant agencies of government and other stakeholders collaborate in a continuous and sustained public enlightenment in our bid to entrench a culture of peace and tranquillity in Nigeria.”

Gekpe said she subscribes to views of scholars that the present security challenge bedevilling Nigeria were traceable to the erosion of the country’s cultural values such as honesty, hard work, patriotism, respect for elders and for constituted authorities and most importantly respect for the sanctity of human life.

In his address, Ag. Secretary of NICO, Mr Louis Eriomala, explained that while previous editions of the conference focused on the role of traditional rulers, the 2019 edition x-rays the role of women and youths in the entrenchment of the culture of peace and non-violence in Nigeria.