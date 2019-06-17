Insecurity: Crime rate is declining in Nigeria, says : IGP Adamu

By Kingsley Omonibi

Abuja – Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Monday declared that the crime rate in the country has declined even as he noted that the last few weeks have witnessed new patterns and threats of criminality that has necessitated a review of strategy.

Noting that the successes in tackling the different criminal challenges were a fall out of the Operation Puff Adder which is ongoing, the IGP urged the Zonal AIGs and Command CPs to redouble their efforts as the battle is still far from over.

Buttressing his declaration that crime is on the decline in the country, the IGP said, ” Sequel to the launch of Operation Puff Adder in all the States of the Federation and other security strategies recently emplaced to address internal security threats, a total 424 kidnappers were arrested between 10th May, 2019, and 14th, June, 2019.

“”The highest number of One Hundred and one (101) kidnap suspects were arrested in Kaduna State, followed by Katsina State with Seventy Nine (79) arrests.

“Fifty Four (54) suspects were apprehended in Nasarawa State and Thirty Two (32) in Taraba State.

“In the same vein, a total of Forty Four (44) murder suspects were arrested during the period under review, with the highest number of Seven (7) in FCT and Six (6) in Kano State.

“In addition, Two Hundred and Seventy Six (276) armed robbery suspects were arrested within the same period with the highest number of Thirty Eight (38) in Edo State, followed by Twenty Five (25) in Nasarawa State and Twenty Three (23) in FCT.

“Similarly, a total of ten thousand, eight hundred and sixty (10,860) ammunition of various descriptions and calibre were recovered while a total of Three hundred and One (301) firearms including a Rocket Launcher, AK47 assault rifles, pistols and locally made gun, were similarly recovered from criminal elements across the country, with the highest number of eighty (80) in Katsina State, followed by Edo State with Twenty six (26) and Kaduna State with twenty-five (25).

“Furthermore, One Hundred and Seventy Six (176) suspected cultists were arrested across the country while Seventy Seven (77) stolen vehicles were recovered by Operation Puff Adder operatives nationwide between 10th May, 2019 and 14th June, 2019, with the highest number of Twenty nine (29) in FCT.

” It is to be emphasized that the achievements were recorded with the cooperation of members of the public in a manner that clear demonstrates the increasing determination of the citizens to support the Police in restoring internal security.

“It was also the result of the sacrifice, courage, zeal and exceptional dedication of Police Commanders and other ranks.

” I therefore wish to use the opportunity of this forum to immensely thank all well-meaning Nigerians for their support and to commend you and other personnel of the Nigeria Police across all ranks for aligning to my policing vision and supporting the implementation of the strategies emplaced towards restoring internal security.

“We might have taken giant steps against crime and criminality but the battle is still far from being over. I therefore charge you to sustain the sense of commitment to duty as it represents a sacred call to nation”

Earlier the IGP told the senior officers that he convened the conference in furtherance to ‘my policy’ of constantly engaging strategic Police Commanders to undertake periodic review of internal security situation in the country.

“This is with a view to proffering pragmatic and far-reaching solutions to crimes in the country.

“In this regard, the Conference will review the pattern and trend of crimes over the past one month, highlight our achievements, identify our challenges, geo-locate the current security threats and evaluate strategies with a view to strengthening our crime management template”.