Insecurity: CCC, NIPR to manage security information dissemination

By Michael Eboh

The Centre for Crisis Communication, CCC, weekend, said it plans to enter into a strategic partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, to improve the quality of information management in the security sector.



Speaking in Abuja, when he led delegation from the CCC to the NIPR Headquarters, Executive Secretary of the CCC, Air Commodore Yusuf Anas, Retd, said that the Centre has recognized the NIPR as a relevant stakeholder, and sought partnership in the area of training and NIPR certification for personnel for effective crises communication.

He explained that the CCC was initiated to address issues of conflict and crisis within the Nigerian security architecture, saying that the body has been successful in its vision by ensuring synergy in security communication in recent times.

Anas reiterated the need for all and sundry to take public relations seriously, saying that relationship building is everybody’s business, and commended the NIPR President for his role in building the reputation of the country.

Also speaking, President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the NIPR, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, commended the body for facilitating an integrated communication process in crisis management in the security sector, adding that NIPR as an Institute chartered by Act of the Parliament has a duty to ensure that all who indulge in the practice of Public Relations comply with the law.

He explained that the relationship would facilitate the certification of security information and image managers through the Institute’s master class and other training programmes which will equip them for greater efficiency.

Sirajo maintained that security communication was strategic and a sensitive business which must be professionally done, while he expressed the willingness of the Institute to collaborate with the Centre.

He noted that the NIPR welcomed the support and understanding of key stakeholder in the task of nation building.

The NIPR boss also commended the efforts and impact of the Centre since inception, pointing out that it has helped to reduce discordant and conflicting information from the security sector.

Sirajo noted that it was important that the public knows that the Institute is chartered.

“NIPR is neither an association nor a trade union. You cannot go to Corporate Affairs Commission to look for Certificate of Incorporation of NIPR, you won’t get it. The Institute is a creation of the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Therefore, we have the backing of the law to act accordingly”, he noted.

He said the Institute as a responsible entity recognised the fact that some persons are already in the practice by error and called on those in that category to take advantage of the window of opportunity created by NIPR (Master Class) to regularize with the Institute.

He seized the occasion to enjoin those who are not yet on the right side of the law concerning membership of the Institute to do so, warning that the Institute will soon take a step further to publish list of defaulters in the country.