Inlaks unravels problems in insurance sector with thehatch innovation lab

By Juliet Umeh

System integrator, Inlaks, has said it is set to introduce an innovation lab, thehatch, to revitalise the Fintech industry and pave the way for young technology entrepreneurs.

According to Inlaks, the launch of thehatch innovative lab will begin with a Hackathon challenge themed: Shaping the future of Insurance, geared towards the development of technologically-enabled solutions that solve major problems in the insurance sector.

Entry to the challenge opened last week and is expected to have no less than 100 participants consisting of 20 teams of innovators to develop business and technical innovative solutions for the Insurance industry.

Inlaks’ Managing Director, Africa Operations, Mr. Femi Adeoti said the launch of thehatch supports the company’s vision to expand into a new phase termed Inlaks 2.0.