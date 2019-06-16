Infrastructure: NSE canvasses patronage of indigenous engineers in Kwara

Ilorin – The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has urged Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara to always engage indigenous engineers and engineering firms in the infrastructural development of the state to improve local content.

The call was made in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin by the branch Chairman of the NSE, Mr Moshood Akanbi.

The society stated that members of the society in the state had proven their mettle over time and should be encouraged with patronage.

According to the statement, the indigenous professionals are imbued with technical knowhow, machineries and tools to compete favourably with their contemporaries from any part of the world.

The NSE also pleaded with the governor to appoint engineers as heads of engineering based parastatal organisations and ministries such as Kwara State Water Corporation, among others.

The society, however, felicitated with Abdulrazaq on his electoral victory and subsequent assumption of office as the 7th democratically elected governor of the state.

It also hailed the emergence of members, Danladi Saliu as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and appointment of Aminu Logun as the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

The society assured the government of commitment of its members to move the state forward.

“The executives and members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ilorin branch hereby congratulate Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on his election and swearing-in as the Executive Governor of Kwara State.

“We pray Almighty Allah should grant him the knowledge, wisdom, understanding and sound health needed to take the State to its deserved level among its equal.

“We also wish to congratulate our own Engr. Aminu Logun on his appointment as the Chief of Staff and Engr. Saliu Danladi on his election as the Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly.

“We wish to use this medium to passionately appeal to His Excellency, to please engage indigenous engineers and engineering Firms in the infrastructural development of the State.

“We are assuring His Excellency of the genuine commitment of our members who are civil servants and those in private practice in moving the state forward to a greater height,” the statement said. (NAN)