Infantino re-elected as FIFA President

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, was re-elected to office at the body’s 69th Congress in Paris, France on Wednesday.

He was re-elected by acclamation by FIFA’s 211 member associations as he was the only candidate for the position.

First elected at an extraordinary congress in February 2016, following a meltdown that consumed Sepp Blatter, FIFA’s ninth president will now start his first full four-year term.

“In just over three years, this organisation went from being toxic, almost criminal, to being what it should be: an institution that develops football,” Infantino said after his re-election.

“This new FIFA has a mission and a plan for it, which is why the next four years have, in fact, already started. We have laid solid building blocks for the future.”

Wednesday’s Congress, which had in attendance NFF President Amaju Pinnick and General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, approved FIFA’s detailed budget for next year, which includes the sum of 810 million dollars to be invested in the game worldwide.(NAN)