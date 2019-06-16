INEC server: Atiku disowns statement on alleged plan to stage street protest

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has denied authoring a press statement in which he purportedly threatened to stage street protest over the controversy trailing the existence of a server used by the Independent National Electoral Commission to transmit results during the polls.

Describing the said statement as the handiwork of mischief makers, Atiku in a statement on Sunday labelled those behind it as enemies of the people bent on tarnishing his democratic credentials.

A statement signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe and made available to journalists read: “I wish to emphatically state that such a statement did not emanate from Atiku Abubakar or his privies. It is the work of mischief makers who want to mar his spotless pro-democratic record and lay the ground work for their threatened actions against him on false charges of being a threat to national security.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar believes in the rule of law and in the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In his almost four decades in politics, he has never taken action or spoken words against democracy and will not start now.

“Atiku Abubakar and his team have confidence in God and thus call on those bent on mischief to have the fear of God and retrace their steps.

“Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. The culture of fear being created now cannot rein in our democracy. Nigeria and Nigerians have a consistent history of outlasting tyranny and will continue to do so by the grace of God.”

Atiku and INEC are currently locked in heated argument after the former asked for permission to inspect the server used in the electronic transmission of results during the election. INEC, on the other hand, insists it had no server with which results were transmitted.