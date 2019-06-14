INEC reviews 2019 polls in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Anambra State, yesterday, reviewed the conduct of the 2019 general election and identified violence and card reader failure as the major challenges it encountered in the state.

The review session involved collation officers, electoral officers and assistant electoral officers from all the 21 local government areas of the state, as well as facilitators from the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, who addressed the participants on behalf of the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Anambra, Enugu and Benue states, Chief Festus Okoye, said it was a routine exercise after every general election, adding that this year was the third time the commission carried out the review exercise since the return of democracy.

He expressed hope that the problems encountered during the last elections would be corrected to ensure smooth exercise in the future.

The participants narrated their experiences during the polls, with many saying the failure of card readers, violence in many polling units and collation centres, as well as pressures from outside the commission almost marred the election despite adequate preparations.

Orji also urged the INEC officials to point out all the interferences during the polls, adding that their views would guide the commission in preparing for future elections.

Altogether, 42 items that affected 2019 were considered by the participants and suggestions were made on ways to improve the conduct of future elections in the country.

One of the facilitators from the INEC headquarters in Abuja, Mrs Pricilla Ezeigwe, assured the participants that their recommendations would form part of the preparations for future elections.