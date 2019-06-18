INEC must provide the server it used for presidential election — Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu

The former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election, Mr Peter Obi, insisted yesterday that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, must provide the server is used during the February presidential election.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service to celebrate the victory of Senator Stella Oduah representing Anambra North, and other lawmakers elected on the platform of PDP in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, Obi reassured Nigerians that all hope was not lost as the tribunal was still looking at the petition filed by his party.

According to him, “INEC must provide the server is used for the election because the commission knows that a server was used during the election. They must provide it.”

Others celebrated at the ceremony were Chukwuka Onyema, House of Representatives; as well as Noble Igwe, Ogbaru 1 and Somto Udeze, Ogbaru 11, for the state House of Assembly.

Obi said the thanksgiving for the victorious lawmakers was important as there was a need for people to be faithful to God for favours done to them, adding that without God it would have been impossible for PDP to achieve victory in the election in the area.

He said: “The election has come and gone and we have to thank God Almighty because, without Him, we would not have succeeded. Whenever we have the opportunity, we should show gratitude to God.

“Thanksgiving is important and we are here to show our appreciation to God for what He did for us. We also have to show appreciation to all the people who made it possible for us to succeed.”

While charging the newly-elected lawmakers to consider the interest of the masses first and use public money for the public good, Obi reminded them that they had enormous challenges facing them.

He said further: ”There is a lot of work to be done in Ogbaru. So many people are hungry and let those who are in power use public money for the public good.

“Our children are not working because there are no jobs. Some are working and suffering. You have to know that it is time to work because you are nearer to the people.”

Senator Oduah

Also speaking, the Senator representing Anambra North, Stella Odua, observed that the essence of being in the Senate was to make laws that would better the lives of the people, as well as laws that would bring good governance to the generality of all Nigerians.

She promised to continue to empower the youths of the state because, according to her, it was an ideal way of promoting human development.