Indonesian non-oil products export to Nigeria hits N152bn

The Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) in Lagos on Monday said that the export of non-oil products from Indonesia to Nigeria had risen to 420,555,281.5 dollars (N151.62billion) in 2018.

ITPC’s new Director, Mr Bagus Wicaksena, told Newsmen in Lagos said that 342,226,866.9 dollars (N123.38 billion) non-oil products was exported to Nigeria in 2017.

Wicaksena said that the products were crude palm oil derivatives, textiles and textile products, pulp and paper, soap and cleanset, margarine, jewellery, rubber and rubber products, auto accessories and machinery.

“We will keep promoting Indonesian non-oil products to Africa. We are ready to in line with the Federal Government of Nigeria’s policy area of focus on agriculture and manufacturing, going to be

exporting machineries into Nigeria.

“We currently have succeeded in introducing our non-oil products like crude palm oil, handicrafts, auto parts, electrical appliances soap, pulp and paper and others into the Nigerian market.

“Indonesia, like many other developing countries such as Nigeria is trying to increase her export, trade and Investment opportunities with African countries.

“Africa is today being seen by Indonesia as her new trade partner. The Indonesian government is now looking at Africa, including Nigeria as a potential business partner in the years to come,” he said.

According to him, North Africa has in the last five years been Indonesia’s major trading partner followed by West, East, South and Central Africa.

Wicaksena promised Nigerian distributors, traders and consumers standard quality and affordable Indonesian non-oil products now and in the years ahead.

He said that the ITPC would redouble its participation in exhibitions across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria to enable more Nigerians have access to more Indonesian non-oil products.