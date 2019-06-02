Inauguration: Lagos Urhobo Chiefs salute Sanwo-Olu

Urhobo chiefs resident in Lagos under the aegis Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs Lagos have congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his successful election and inauguration.

The Secretary of the group, Chief Godspower Ikpimi, who spoke at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos, venue of the inauguration, said the governor’s victory at the polls attested to the belief of Lagosians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate to take the state to the next level.

He pointed out that the mandate given to Sanwo-Olu is an opportunity for him to leave his footprints on the sands of time.

Ikpimi said the victory of Sanwo-Olu at the polls was no surprise as Urhobo leadership in Lagos instructed its members to vote for the governor.

He, however, lamented that despite their unflinching commitment and support for Lagos APC, their efforts have not been recognized in terms of empowerment, neither have they been given any appointment as a group.

The group appealed to the governor to carry its members along in his government by giving the Urhobo appointments either in his cabinet or in statutory boards.

VANGUARD