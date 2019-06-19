In his next life, he’ll respect elders, says man that killed neighbour for insulting father

By Wole Mosadomi & Joseph Erunke

Minna—A 23-year-old, John Joshua, arrested by men of Niger State Police Command for stabbing his neighbour to death, said he carried out the act because the deceased disrespected his father.

Speaking with journalists after his arrest, yesterday, Joshua said: “I killed him because he insulted my father and this is not acceptable to me because I have never insulted his father before and I don’t see any reason why he should disrespect my own father.

“What annoyed me most was that when I confronted the deceased, he did not show any sign of remorse. I stabbed him in his ribs to teach him a lesson, so that in his next life, he will learn to be respectful to elders.”

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Abubakar, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect confessed he committed the crime during investigations and that he will soon be charged to court.

…Air Force raids bandits in Zamfara

Meanwhile, Nigerian Air Force has said it killed many armed bandits in an air raid its troops launched near Dangote village in Zamfara State.

NAF also said the bandits were degraded the more as their camp in the area was completely razed by the raid carried out by two of its alpha jets and a helicopter despatched to strike the bandits’ location.

NAF, through its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, yesterday evening, said the operation “which took place at dawn on June 16, was executed based on credible intelligence reports indicating that some armed bandit leaders had assembled for an overnight meeting in a cluster of huts at the location to plan for attacks against nearby communities.

“Consequently, after confirmatory intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, ISR, the Air Component dispatched 2 Alpha Jets and an attack helicopter to strike the location.

“Overhead the target area, some armed bandits were seen near the huts, while others were spotted in the surrounding bushes. The jets attacked the location in successive passes, neutralising the bandits in the surrounding bushes in the first few passes and destroyed two of the huts housing the key leaders, which were seen engulfed in flames, in the fourth pass.

“Some surviving bandits, who were firing at the attack platforms, while attempting to flee the location, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the helicopter.

“NAF, working in consonance with other security agencies, will sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the North-West of the country.”