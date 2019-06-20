Improve your leadership skills to take over governance, Enugu speaker tell youths

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – SPEAKER of Enugu state House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi has urged Nigerian youths to improve on their leadership qualities and skills to stand a better chance of taking over leadership of the country.

Hon Ubosi, made this call during a 3-day programme on state youth agenda setting for good governance, organized by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, WFD, in Enugu.

Hon Ubosi who disclosed that youths are the leader of tomorrow pointed out the Enugu state government have in the past administration engaged the youths in its affairs for effective delivery of good governance.

“Youths are the leaders of tomorrow. Enugu state youths are vibrant youths. If the youths will take over the governance if they improve the quality of leadership”, Ubosi disclosed.

Speaker assured WFD of Enugu State House of Assembly’s maximum support to achieve it’s project plans, adding that the Assembly had in the past created office for the youths to actively participate in the scenery of the Assembly.

Ealier in an address, the WFD programme coordinator, Olusola Folayan, disclosed that the purpose of the project was to enhance good governance in the state.

Foloyan stated that the programme came out of the context analysis conducted last year to know the level of youths engagement in governance, adding that the level of youths engagement in executive arm of government is far more than legislative arm.

Foloyan who called for inclusion of young people in governance and decision making in Nigeria, promised that at the end of the programme would present the youths to Enugu state house of Assembly for proper engagement.

“Youth inclusion in governance project in Nigeria is a project supported by commonwealth partnership for Democracy, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association to enhance good governance. The programme came out of context analysis of what we did last year and wishes to know the level of youths engagement in governance and the level of which they have been engaged.

“The purpose is to set agendas and develop it, so that it will be used constructively to engage the house members in the next four years to enhance good governance”, She stated.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Enugu State Ministry of Youths and Sports, Barr Ngozi Ani, commended the leadership of Youth Parliamentarian Forum, YPF, for choosing Enugu state for the programme and providing enabling environment for youths contribution in the governance of the state.

Barr. Ani who stated that the programme was to develop Enugu state youth agenda to foster continuous engagement with the State Assembly, disclosed that governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration has provided opportunities for youths to actualise themselves.

“I wish to welcome and thank the leadership of youth parliamentarian forum for bringing this programme to Enugu state and providing an enabling environment for youth contribution in the governance of Enugu state.

“Youths of Enugu state have been benefiting from the state government in skill training, entrepreneurs with starter pack. Enugu State through its four point agenda will continue to develop the productive potentials of her youths”, she promised.