Important first date tips for ladies ― Olajide Tope

Relationship matchmaker, Olajide Tope, popularly known as Toplagy gives ladies some important first date tips, in an article he posted on his Instagram page:

Ladies,

On a first date, don’t agree to go on a date at a restaurant or spot you are unfamiliar with. Since the first date is like a mock day to access the kind of person you are about to deal with.

You need to observe things like his appearance, communication skills, gestures, intelligence, sensitivity, relationship with others and lots more. But if on the first date, you are in an environment you are not familiar with, you would most likely get carried away and forget to observe these things. Telltale signs of the future of the relationship. Clues which minister to you whether this is the love of your life or the regret of your life.

Familiar environments, while making you comfy also makes you appear more confident and in control. You can use your surroundings as conversational aids which also make you appear more knowledgeable and smart. Trust me, every correct guy loves a smart lady.

In addition to having a date in a familiar environment, you need to have enough money to cater for your bills- food, drinks, transport fare, tips, and order for what you are used to and can also afford at the moment. Even though he ought to pay as convention demands (9ja way),

In case of any yawa, you go still hold your side. Apart from yawa, you would be able to eat comfortably without feeling indebted to him, after all, you have been eating it before so no big deal. You will feel relaxed and believe me, nothing exudes confidence like a calm disposition.

.

Going on a date with enough money in a familiar location could save you from embarrassment and regret. Say midway through the date, you discover that this guy is bunkum and isn’t worth your time, so you decide to ditch him. Imagine ending the date abruptly and awkwardly, then coyly asking for transport fare and the suspected bunkum confirms your suspicions and declines.

My sister, you go trek tire… Or to avoid that some ladies would play along and act as if everything is cool, to the extent of having sex with their date just to save themselves from being stranded since they’ are in an unfamiliar place without a transport fare.

Please, prepare like you want to treat yourself to a good time without expecting anything in return.

